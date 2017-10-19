1 arrested in Georgetown homicide investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced it has arrested one person in connection with a homicide investigation.

Georgetown police say they received a report of a missing person on October 18, 2017 that was "immediately suspicious." Investigators say a person of interest was identified and interviewed, and was later arrested on unrelated charges.

Georgetown police also say the suspect was interviewed again on October 19, 2017, at which time the suspect confessed to a homicide.

Following this interview, members of the Georgetown Police Department, along with investigators from the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police, found the remains of a male in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Georgetown.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Stay with WAND-TV for the latest.