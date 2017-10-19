State Senator participates in 'Principal for a Day' program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One Illinois State Senator took time to participate in Champaign Unit 4 School District's "Principal for a Day" program.

Senator Scott Bennett read the book "Quackers" to preschoolers at Champaign Early Childhood Center Thursday morning.   Senator Bennett says Thursday was a little different compared to regular workdays, but was something he enjoyed.

"Any day where you get to come and give high fives to kids when they come in the classroom and see how excited they are about learning something new. And when you say something that isn't correct in the book and they yell at you to say it correctly that's a good day and it's a day that really helps us understand what we're supposed to be doing here," said Senator Bennett.

