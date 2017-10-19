Dangerous Dog Ordinance being discussed in Vermilion County

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County residents gathered in Danville on Thursday to discuss making the county's ordinance on aggressive dogs more strict.

Officials say the ordinance was on the agenda for the regularly scheduled county board meeting, and was brought up after a reported attack within the county, in which a pitbull killed another dog. However, several members were unable to make it to the meeting.

The county's risk consultant left a note, stating that they are not able to talk about the dog attack due to pending litigation.

However, one Danville resident, Vince Koers, said he wanted to know what action the county took after learning about the attack.

"I'd like to know what action was taken. I don't think that has anything to do with the lawsuit. It has to do with the question, 'where is this dog today and do I need to start carrying my side arm while I'm walking through the rabbit town area," said Koers.

The Vermilion County Board is planning to hold a special session in the near future to discuss the ordinance.