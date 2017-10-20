Five-star recruit Dosunmu chooses Illini at Chicago ceremony

Posted:

This wasn't your grandfather's commitment ceremony.

On Thursday night Chicago five-star basketball recruit Ayo Dosunmu announced he was choosing Illinois at the uber chic Jordan flagship store on State St., a swanky second-floor venue that routinely hosts professional signing ceremonies.

In front of a large gathering of family, friends, teammates and media members, the 6-foot-4 point guard became the first five-star prospect to choose the Illini in more than a decade -- going back to Jereme Richmond's famously early commitment as a freshman at Waukegan in the 2006-07 season.

Click the video above for a look at the moment Dosunmu walked into the room in an Illinois polo, plus a special edition of Tupper's Take with Noah Newman and the Herald & Review's Mark Tupper.

(Coverage of Dosunmu's commitment ceremony and what it means for Illinois continues Friday. Follow @GordonVoit on Twitter for updates and tune in to WAND-TV at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

