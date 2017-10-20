Police: Armed robbery involved threats, phone theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are accused of stealing from a cell phone store in an armed robbery.

Police say the suspects had driven by Boost Mobile (2427 Stevenson Drive, Springfield) and cased it several times on Oct. 10, then went into the store and threatened someone behind the counter after 7 p.m. that day. Officers believe their weapon was a black semi-automatic handgun.

This crime is the Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week in Sangamon and Menard counties.

A Crime Stoppers report describes both people as black men with slim builds. One suspect wore a red-colored hooded sweatshirt and a purple bandana, while the other had on khaki pants and a black backpack. A photo of the car police believe they drove, labeled as a grey sedan, is attached to this story.

Police say the suspects took off from Boost Mobile in the sedan with several phones. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (217)788-8427.