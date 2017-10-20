Lottery leadership change may bring school boost

ILLINOIS (WAND) – The state’s new lottery manager says it can make enough money to help Illinois schools.

The Associated Press reports details in a new contract between the Illinois Lottery and Camelot Illinois, which will start running the system on Jan. 2, 2018, say the company believes sales can move from the latest number ($2.85 billion) to $4 billion under its leadership.

A portion of lottery proceeds are used to help with education funding and construction work in Illinois. If sales reach Camelot’s $4 billion goal, the contract says more than $1 billion a year would fund state schools and projects by the end of the new 10-year management deal.

Illinois leaders tried to fire current manager Northstar Lottery Group three years ago because it failed to reach higher sales numbers. Camelot Illinois is a branch of Great Britain lottery leader Camelot Group.

