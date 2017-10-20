Suspicious man causes Amtrak train to be evacuated

LINCOLN, Ill (WAND) - The Lincoln fire department says all is clear after an Amtrak train was evacuated near Lincoln Friday morning when a suspicious package was found on the train. Authorities say a bomb sniffing dog did not find any explosives.

According to riders on the 302, a man acting strange left his bags on the train when getting off in Springfield. Chayston Laughead, a rider on the train, was sitting in front of a man who they said was acting weird, "He told us he his daughter was in the hospital and needed a heart transplant so he robbed someone getting a bunch of money, like, a quarter million dollars... he said he was going to Springfield because he is on the run because the people he robbed were coming after him."

Laughead said the man got off leaving all his belongings on the train, "he had all of his stuff above us but when he got off he told us he was going to leave his bags on the train and get off. The train conductors grabbed his bags and set them in the mid section between the two cars."

All passengers were evacuated from the train at the train depot in Lincoln. The train was moved to a more rural location where authorities can investigate.

"We stopped in Springfield and the next stop was here so we got off trying not to panic. " said Laughead's friend ,Preston Dockery.

The train was moved and was searched at a rural location. A bomb sniffing dog found no explosives. Illinois State Police, Lincoln Police and the Secretary of State Police investigated.

Amtrak officials told WAND News, 190 customers were disembarked from the train for hours. But Dockery and his friends say it was worth the wait, "I think people felt like it was an inconvenience, but us being there and not knowing what was going on in his head.. he could have been doing anything. I was definitely okay with waiting."

Amtrak riders were back on the train shorty before 1:00pm this afternoon. Amtrak officials say this incident also affected three other Amtrak trains, including one other northbound and two southbound.