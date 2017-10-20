Decatur sanitary waste spill on roadway

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - South Wheatland Fire Department and The Decatur Sanitary District worked Friday morning to clean up a bio solid spill.

The Sanitary District told WAND News a private contractor was moving the waste from the sanitary district to a private farm when it leaked hundreds of gallons on to the roadway.

The spill happened near the Wyckles Road and Mount Auburn Road intersection, the spill was for nearly two miles on Mount Auburn Road.

Authorities say bio solids leaked from the tanker, according to the district bio solids are a mix of  human, industrial and other wastes.

The Decatur Sanitary District spokesperson told WAND News there is no threat to human health and there is no need to contact the EPA.

