Funding push to help Illinois homeless population

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Federal grant money will help with housing for the homeless in central Illinois.

An announcement from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth details over $3 million coming to Illinois communities. The dollars are from the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Programs.

A total of $2,679,744 in CDBG money will be split between three central Illinois towns. Decatur will receive $1,262,151, Springfield will take in $1,119,958, and Rantoul will claim $297,635.

Decatur and Springfield will each take a slice of over $700,000 in HOME money. Springfield’s cut includes $425,710 and Decatur will claim $330,899.

The CDBG program is focused on developing urban communities by improving housing conditions. HOME funds housing programs that help provide places for low-income families to live.

"This federal investment will give local development agencies across central Illinois the ability to offer affordable housing and homeless assistance to the people who need it most," said Durbin. "I will continue fighting with Sen. Duckworth for federal funding that promotes the health and well-being of Illinois' residents."

The federal government also awarded over $52 million to Illinois as a state through CDBG, HOME, Emergency Shelter Grants (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA).

"It's important that our public housing facilities foster safe communities for children and families," said Duckworth. "This funding - and strong oversight concerning its distribution - will help improve housing conditions for families across central Illinois, and I'll keep working to ensure all Illinoisans have access to safe and affordable housing options."