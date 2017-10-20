Aircraft crashes in Wheeler, 1 injured

WHEELER, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was injured in an aircraft crash in Wheeler Thursday evening.

ISP officials say the crash happened in the area of the 5200 block of East 1700th Avenue at about 6:07 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 1998 Challenger Ultralight Aircraft was flying in the area when it lost engine power. The pilot, identified as 86-year-old Arthur Michels, attempted to land, as was about 20 feet from the ground when the aircraft began to spiral down and crash.

Troopers say Michels was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this crash is being handled by the Federal Aviation Administration.