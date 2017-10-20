Reward offered in Decatur shooting case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they need the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them make an arrest. Police found 70-year-old Rafael Graham Monday evening near the 1400 block of North Monroe St. in Decatur with a gunshot injury.

Police say Graham told them he was driving when something hit his car. He stepped out when 10 men approached him. One of them argued Graham hit him with the car. Officers say the men wanted money, then fired shots at him when he said he didn’t have any and wanted to call 911.

Police say gunshots hit Graham twice. His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Decatur officers are now calling this shooting the Crime of the Week. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.