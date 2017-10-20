Coroner identifies remains found in Georgetown

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead on Georgetown's north side on October 19.

Coroner Jane McFadden says Timothy Ellis, 21, was found dead in the 200 block of West 15th Street.  McFadden also adds that this death is being ruled as a homicide, and no other information is available at this time.

Georgetown police say they received a suspicious missing person report on October 18, and identified and interviewed a person of interest in the case.  This person was arrested on unrelated charges.  Georgetown police also say that this same person confessed to a homicide while being questioned on October 19, after which officers found Ellis' body.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More