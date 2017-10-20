Danville man shot during home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting on the city's east side early Friday morning.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Koehn Street at about 12:31 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 66-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Officers also say they spoke with witnesses, who say the victim was shot after confronting two men who kicked in the door to the home.

Police say the suspects are described as black males in their late teens or early twenties, standing between 5'8" and 6'0" and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this home invasion and shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.