Deadly guardrail crash leads to jail time, probation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A deadly crash investigation has ended with a woman heading to jail.

Shelby Espe, a 24-year-old woman from Mattoon, was driving eastbound Jan. 20 on Coles County Road 1500 North with two people in the car. Prosecutors say Espe missed a turn at an intersection with Illinois Route 130 and blew through a stop sign.

Espe then hit a lip in the road, causing her car to go airborne and eventually hit a bridge guardrail. The backseat and trunk ended up severed from the rest of the car. The crash killed Kayla Eggers and left Andrea Garcia with injuries.

The Coles County court system handed down 180 days of jail time and 30 months of probation in relation to that crash. Those punishments stem from reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated DUI charges, which are both felonies.