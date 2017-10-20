Primrose residents honor those battling cancer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur honored those who have fought or are fighting cancer in a special way Friday afternoon.

Primrose residents wrote messages to loved ones battling cancer, then attached those messages to pink balloons.  After a short honor walk, the balloons were released by residents at about 1:15 p.m.

Officials say the balloon launch was held to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

For more information about Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur, click here.

