Primrose residents honor those battling cancer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur honored those who have fought or are fighting cancer in a special way Friday afternoon.

Primrose residents wrote messages to loved ones battling cancer, then attached those messages to pink balloons. After a short honor walk, the balloons were released by residents at about 1:15 p.m.

Officials say the balloon launch was held to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

