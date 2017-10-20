State Senator, other officials discuss school funding formula

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Andy Manar joined members of the Citizens Club of Springfield to discuss the new way Illinois schools receive state funds.

Officials say the meeting was held at the Hoogland Center for the Arts Friday morning. Those in attendance discussed how Illinois schools now receive funding through an "evidence-based formula."

Springfield Superintendent Jennifer Gill and Ball-Chatham Superintendent Douglas Wood were also in attendance to share their views on the effect the new formula will have on their schools.

This presentation was free and open to the public.