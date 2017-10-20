Man facing murder charges in Georgetown death

Gregory Johnson, 31 Gregory Johnson, 31

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Georgetown man has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

WAND-TV's news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report that Gregory Johnson, 31, is facing three first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 21-year-old Timothy Ellis.  Ellis was found dead in Georgetown on October 19.

Court records show that Johnson is facing those charges, and that he has entered a not guilty plea in connection with the charges.

Johnson is being held on $5 million bond.  The investigation into Ellis' death is ongoing.

