Football player inspiring others on and off the field

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One Litchfield High School football player is inspiring people on and off the field.

Jayden Slightom is a sophomore with the Litchfield Purple Panthers. While Slightom has a learning disability called Fragile X, it doesn't stop him from doing what he loves.

During last Friday's football game against Pana, the Panthers were trailing 48-6 in the fourth quarter, at which point the team put Slightom on the field. While Pana held Litchfield in check offensively all game, all that changed when Slightom got the ball, breaking the drought and adding six more points to Litchfield's score and being carried off the field in celebration by his teammates.

WAND-TV has selected Slightom to receive our Spirit of Central Illinois Award for the inspiration he gives to his teammates, coaches and community.