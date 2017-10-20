I-TEAM Update: Madigan sues Peoples Gas

Mahomet, Ill (WAND) – Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed suit against Peoples Gas over a natural gas leak into the Mahomet Aquifer which impacted drinking water wells of at least 5 homeowners in Mahomet.

The WAND News I-TEAM reported earlier this month Peoples Gas originally discovered the leak in December of 2016. The utility operates an underground storage field of 27,500 contiguous acres in Champaign County.

Madigan is seeking civil penalties against Peoples Gas. A court has granted her request for immediate relief. Under the order, the company must take action to identify the cause of the natural gas leak. The company must also provide safe drinking water for impacted residents and install gas monitoring devices at impacted households to monitor the threat of possible natural gas contamination.

The Mahomet Aquifer provides fresh drinking water to nearly 850,000 central Illinois residents.