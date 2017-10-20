I-TEAM Update: Madigan sues Peoples Gas

Posted:

Mahomet, Ill (WAND) – Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed suit against Peoples Gas over a natural gas leak into the Mahomet Aquifer which impacted drinking water wells of at least 5 homeowners in Mahomet.

The WAND News I-TEAM reported earlier this month Peoples Gas originally discovered the leak in December of 2016.  The utility operates an underground storage field of 27,500 contiguous acres in Champaign County.

Madigan is seeking civil penalties against Peoples Gas.  A court has granted her request for immediate relief.  Under the order, the company must take action to identify the cause of the natural gas leak.  The company must also provide safe drinking water for impacted residents and install gas monitoring devices at impacted households to monitor the threat of possible natural gas contamination.

The Mahomet Aquifer provides fresh drinking water to nearly 850,000 central Illinois residents.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More