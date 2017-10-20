Decatur man facing weapon charges after traffic stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a traffic stop resulted in a person being arrested on weapon-related charges.

According to police sworn statements, a Decatur police officer pulled over a GMC Yukon traveling in the 800 block of West Decatur for suspended registration due to a mandatory insurance violation. The officer reported that the driver, identified as Dante Nelson, 29, was the only person inside the vehicle.

Decatur police say the officer learned that Nelson was on parole with two prior felony convictions, and initiated a search of the car "based on Nelson's parole hit." The officer says he found a chrome and black handgun in plain sight on the floorboard behind the passenger front seat. The officer also says the gun had a loaded magazine with seven live bullets, as well as a bullet loaded into the chamber of the gun.

Nelson was taken into custody, and faces preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.