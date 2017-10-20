Prairieland Classic Dog Show comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dogs and their owners traveled to Springfield from all across the country to participate in the Prarieland Classic Dog Show this weekend.

The dog show will be held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on October 20, 21, and 22, and will feature a wide variety of dog breeds. Organizers are encouraging the public to attend this family-friendly event.

Chairman James M. Neposchlan says, "It's a lot of fun! It's a great family sport, great for children. Our admission is free, so anyone that is seeing this today, we hope that you come out! We have a lot of nice dog vendors that carry a lot of good products, even for pets. So I think it would be very enjoyable for anyone to come out and watch the dog show."

