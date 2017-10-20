Prairieland Classic Dog Show comes to Springfield

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dogs and their owners traveled to Springfield from all across the country to participate in the Prarieland Classic Dog Show this weekend.

The dog show will be held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on October 20, 21, and 22, and will feature a wide variety of dog breeds.  Organizers are encouraging the public to attend this family-friendly event.

Chairman James M. Neposchlan says, "It's a lot of fun!  It's a great family sport, great for children.  Our admission is free, so anyone that is seeing this today, we hope that you come out!  We have a lot of nice dog vendors that carry a lot of good products, even for pets.  So I think it would be very enjoyable for anyone to come out and watch the dog show."

For more information, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More