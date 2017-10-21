Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 9

Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 9Posted:
Decatur man facing weapon charges after traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a traffic stop resulted in a person being arrested on weapon-related charges.
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! PLAYOFF OUTLOOK AFTER WEEK 9 IN (TEAMS THAT PICKED UP A SIXTH WIN TO CLINCH A GUARANTEED SPOT) Fisher (6-3) (Beat LeRoy 44-18) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) (Beat Dwight 53-0) Villa Grove-Heritage (6-3) (Beat ALAH 44-7) Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) (Beat Macom...
Deadly guardrail crash leads to jail time, probation
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A deadly crash investigation has ended with a woman heading to jail.
Reward offered in Decatur shooting case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they need the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.
Decatur sanitary waste spill on roadway
South Wheatland Fire Department and The Decatur Sanitary District worked Friday morning to clean up a bio solid spill.
DECATUR -- Eisenhower head coach Drew Wagers' season-culminating loss at Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday is also his last with the Panther program. Wagers has resigned after completing his fifth year at the head of the program. In that time he helped resuscitate the Panthers back into relevance. His teams went 18-31, with a 14-win stretch in 2015 and 2016 that included two 5A playoff berths and a 2-2 postseason record. Prior to his arrival, Eisenhower won four games in eight years. This...
Suspicious man causes Amtrak train to be evacuated
An Amtrak train was evacuated near Lincoln Friday morning after a suspicious package was found on the train.
Woman receives probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who pleaded guilty to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Rosemont police calls Jenkins' death "sad," an accident
Authorities in suburban Chicago have closed their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found inside a hotel walk-in freezer.
Man facing murder charges in Georgetown death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Georgetown man has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 10/20/2017
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 10/20/2017
Friday Frenzy Part 3: 10/20/2017
Friday Frenzy Part 4: 10/20/2017
Decatur house fire cause unknown, meth suspected
17-year-old charged with killing 2-year-old
Bronze Star awarded to Vietnam veteran
Friday's Forecast
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Get your agribusiness report here!
