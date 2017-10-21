Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 9

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!



PLAYOFF OUTLOOK AFTER WEEK 9

IN

(TEAMS THAT PICKED UP A SIXTH WIN TO CLINCH A GUARANTEED SPOT)

Fisher (6-3) (Beat LeRoy 44-18)

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) (Beat Dwight 53-0)

Villa Grove-Heritage (6-3) (Beat ALAH 44-7)

Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) (Beat Macomb 56-6)

OUT

(TEAMS THAT COULDN'T PICK UP A FIFTH WIN TO GET ON THE BUBBLE)

St. Joseph-Ogden (4-5) (Lost to Monticello 27-24) (Ends 26-year playoff streak)

North Mac (4-5) (Lost to Maroa-Forsyth 45-8)

Momence (4-5) (Lost to Clifton Central 50-47)

Tri-County (4-5) (Lost to Sangamon Valley 34-27)

REACHED BUBBLE

(TEAMS THAT PICKED UP A FIFTH WIN TO BECOME PLAYOFF ELIGIBLE)

Auburn (5-4) (Beat New Berlin 48-21)

Pleasant Plains (5-4) (Beat PORTA 42-12)

Salt Fork (5-4) (Beat Oakwood 41-20)

FELL TO BUBBLE

(TEAMS THAT COULDN'T PICK UP A SIXTH WIN TO GUARANTEE A SPOT)

Mt. Zion (5-4) (Lost to Triad 21-7)

Central A&M (5-4) (Lost to Warrensburg-Latham 59-12)

Springfield High (5-4) (Lost to Rochester 49-16)

South Fork (5-4) (Lost to Alton Marquette 42-0)

Oakwood (5-4) (Lost to Salt Fork 41-20)



HIGHLIGHT ZONE

Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!



Part 1

Pana 63, Vandalia 55

Game of the Week: (8) St. Teresa 28, (6) Shelbyville 20 (Evan Collins reports from Decatur)

Warrensburg-Latham 59, Central A&M 12

Clinton 6, Meridian 3

(2) Tuscola 68, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 10

Cheerleaders of the Week: Pana

Part 2

Cold open: Decatur native Mark Smith (Illinois men's basketball team)

(7) Bloomington Central Catholic 35, (2) Unity 13 (Caryn Eisert reports from Bloomington)

(6) Monticello 27, St. Joseph-Ogden 24

(10) Triad 21, Mt. Zion 7

Freeburg 56, Lincoln 41

(7) Effingham 48, Salem 15

Band of the Week: Southeast

Part 3

Cold open: Barry Gurvey, Clinton AD

(9) MacArthur 48, Lanphier 12

(6) Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Eisenhower 6

Southeast 19, Jacksonville 16

(1) Rochester 49, Springfield High 16

Fan of the Week: Jerry Underwood and Dave Cooper, Mt. Zion volunteers of 43 years each

Part 4

(9) Maroa-Forsyth 45, North Mac 8

Argenta-Oreana 44, Cumberland 26

Villa Grove-Heritage 44, ALAH 7

Part 5

Tupper's Take: Illinois @ Minnesota football preview

Play of the Day: The WAND sports car hits 200,000 miles!