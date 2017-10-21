Eisenhower football coach Drew Wagers resigns

DECATUR -- Eisenhower head coach Drew Wagers' season-culminating loss at Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday is also his last with the Panther program.



Wagers has resigned after completing his fifth year at the head of the program. In that time he helped resuscitate the Panthers back into relevance. His teams went 18-31, with a 14-win stretch in 2015 and 2016 that included two 5A playoff berths and a 2-2 postseason record. Prior to his arrival, Eisenhower won four games in eight years.



This past season the Panthers went 1-8, and the team graduates a large majority of its talent, including receiver/linebacker Joseph McKinley, quarterback Matt Skeffington, receiver/cornerback TJ Gaines and receiver/cornerback Shalin Bond.