Eisenhower football coach Drew Wagers resigns

Posted:
Eisenhower's Drew Wagers was 18-31 in five years as head coach of the Panthers, including two 5A playoff appearances and a 2-2 record in the postseason. Eisenhower's Drew Wagers was 18-31 in five years as head coach of the Panthers, including two 5A playoff appearances and a 2-2 record in the postseason.

DECATUR -- Eisenhower head coach Drew Wagers' season-culminating loss at Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday is also his last with the Panther program.

Wagers has resigned after completing his fifth year at the head of the program. In that time he helped resuscitate the Panthers back into relevance. His teams went 18-31, with a 14-win stretch in 2015 and 2016 that included two 5A playoff berths and a 2-2 postseason record. Prior to his arrival, Eisenhower won four games in eight years.

This past season the Panthers went 1-8, and the team graduates a large majority of its talent, including receiver/linebacker Joseph McKinley, quarterback Matt Skeffington, receiver/cornerback TJ Gaines and receiver/cornerback Shalin Bond.

