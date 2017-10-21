Springfield community 'Making Strides' in fight against cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens came to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield to participate in the "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk Saturday morning.

The event, hosted by the American Cancer Society, kicked off at 9 a.m. Individuals and teams walking in this event worked to raise money for breast cancer research. More than $57,000 was raised by teams, individuals, and companies.

Money raised will benefit American Cancer Society programs. For more information about this "Making Strides" event, click here.