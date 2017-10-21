Deputies enforcing "Move Over" laws in Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are working to make sure motorists are obeying "Move Over" laws during National Move Over Day this Saturday.

Most states have laws that require motorists to move over when approaching an emergency or maintenance vehicle that has its lights activated. However, in Illinois motorists must move over for all stranded vehicles with their hazard lights activated, in addition to emergency and maintenance vehicles.

To make sure motorists are following the law, deputies from the Macon County Sheriff's Office will be at locations where a tow truck will appear to be loading an abandoned vehicle to make sure vehicles are moving over. Those who violate the law will be pulled over and educated about the law.

For more information about Illinois' Move Over laws, click here.