Handgun demonstration being held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Individuals interested in learning more about the latest in handguns are invited to attend a handgun demonstration event in Springfield this afternoon.

Officials say this demonstration is sponsored by SCHEELS, and will be held until 4 p.m. at 3801 South MacArthur Boulevard. Attendees will be able to receive free gun cleanings, and can test fire handguns. Hearing and eye protection will be provided.

This event is free and open to people at least 21 years old and in possession of a valid FOID card or Illinois Concealed Carry License.

