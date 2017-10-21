Helping children cope with grief

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Children ages five through 17 received help in coping with the grief of losing a loved one during a special one-day camp on Saturday.

Officials say Camp Healing Heart was held at the University of Illinois 4-H Memorial Camp near Monticello. Each child was able to pair up with a volunteer to play, learn, and remember family members who have passed away.

Volunteers received special training to help children cope with grief.

Camp Healing Heart is made possible through donations to Carle Center for Philanthropy. For more information about Camp Healing Heart, click here.