SELECTION SATURDAY: Local playoff pairings

The stage is set for the high school football playoffs. Check out all the local first round match-ups below (teams in WAND coverage area are in bold).

CLASS 1A

#14 Salt Fork (5-4) vs. #3 Forreston (8-1)

#16 Chester (5-4) vs. #1 Tuscola (9-0)

#9 Brown County (7-2) vs. #8 Arcola (7-2)

#10 Cumberland (7-2) vs. #7 LSA (7-2)

#14 Central A&M (5-4) vs. #3 Argenta-Oreana (8-1)

#11 Warrensburg-Latham (6-3) vs. #6 Athens (7-2)

CLASS 2A

#12 Mercer County (5-4) vs. #5 Clifton Central (7-2)

#15 Eastland-Pearl City (5-4) vs. #2 GCMS (9-0)

#16 Auburn (5-4) vs. #1 West Hancock (9-0)

#9 Carmi-White Co. (6-3) vs. #8 Bismarck-Henning (6-3)

#13 Illini West (6-3) vs. #4 Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

#15 Dee-Mack (5-4) vs. #2 Westville (9-0)

#11 Villa Grove-Heritage (6-3) vs. #6 Shelbyville (7-2)

CLASS 3A

#13 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) vs. #4 Peotone (8-1)

#12 Watseka (7-2) vs. #5 IC Catholic (8-1)

#15 Hall Twp. (6-3) vs. #2 Williamsville (9-0)

#11 North Boone (7-2) vs. #6 Monticello (8-1)

#16 Pleasant Plains (6-3) vs. #1 Wesclin (9-0)

#13 Marshall (6-3) vs. #4 St. Teresa (8-1)

#12 East Alton-Wood River (7-2) vs. #5 Carlinville (8-1)

#11 DuQuoin (7-2) vs. #6 Pana (8-1)

CLASS 4A

#16 Prairie Central (5-4) vs. #1 Rochester (9-0)

#13 Paris vs. #4 Herrin (8-1)

#12 Pontiac (6-3) vs. #5 Tolono Unity (8-1)

#10 Manteno (6-3) vs. #7 Effingham (8-1)

#11 Coal City (6-3) vs. #6 Taylorville (8-1)

CLASS 5A

#12 Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) vs. #5 Glenwood (7-2)

#11 Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) vs. #6 MacArthur (7-2)