Illinois State knocks off No. 4 South Dakota

Posted:
Running back James Robinson racked up 193 yards on 19 carries (10.2 ypc) with 2 touchdowns on Saturday against South Dakota. Running back James Robinson racked up 193 yards on 19 carries (10.2 ypc) with 2 touchdowns on Saturday against South Dakota.

Visit Facebook for highlights and postgame reactions from No. 24 Illinois State's 37-21 win over No. 4 South Dakota!

+ Defensive end Jason Harris (7 tackles) and receiver Spencer Schnell (193 yards, 2 TD) talk about how the Redbirds managed to end their two-game slide
+ The win was the team's highest ranked since December 2014 (No.1 New Hampshire)

