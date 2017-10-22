National Move Over DayPosted: Updated:
IDNR and local agencies searching for missing boater at Sangchris Lake
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and local agencies are searching for a missing boater at Sangchris Lake.
Deputies enforcing "Move Over" laws in Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are working to make sure motorists are obeying "Move Over" laws during National Move Over Day this Saturday.
SELECTION SATURDAY: Local playoff pairings
The stage is set for the high school football playoffs.
Deadly guardrail crash leads to jail time, probation
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A deadly crash investigation has ended with a woman heading to jail.
Decatur man facing weapon charges after traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a traffic stop resulted in a person being arrested on weapon-related charges.
Reward offered in Decatur shooting case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they need the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.
Danville man arrested for murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- An early Sunday morning argument in Danville has left one person dead and another in custody.
Woman receives probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who pleaded guilty to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 9
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! PLAYOFF OUTLOOK AFTER WEEK 9 IN (TEAMS THAT PICKED UP A SIXTH WIN TO CLINCH A GUARANTEED SPOT) Fisher (6-3) (Beat LeRoy 44-18) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) (Beat Dwight 53-0) Villa Grove-Heritage (6-3) (Beat ALAH 44-7) Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) (Beat Macom...
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 10/20/2017
Suspicious man causes Amtrak train to be evacuated
Bronze Star awarded to Vietnam veteran
Decatur sanitary waste spill on roadway
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 10/20/2017
Friday's Forecast
Meningitis case appears locally
Drunk driver crashes into house
Primrose residents honor those battling cancer
17-year-old charged with killing 2-year-old
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
