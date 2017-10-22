MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday is National Move Over Day.

Created to make awareness of the Move Over Laws in every state across the country. Illinois enacted an amendment to the Move Over law in January of this year. Motorist to move over for stranded motorist that are along the roadway that have their hazard lights activated, in addition to emergency & maintenance vehicles. Illinois law is commonly known as Scott's Law.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office had deputies set up at two locations with a tow truck that appeared to be loading an abandoned vehicle. Motorist that violated the law were be stopped and educated about the law.

Chris Moore was a tow truck driver from Decatur. Moore was the driver that was struck by a hit & run motorist on I-72 on February 9th of this year while he was attempting to load a stranded vehicle. Chris presented to further the impact our message has with motorist that are observed violating the law.