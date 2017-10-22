Danville man arrested for murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- An early Sunday morning argument in Danville has left one person dead and another in custody.

Department of Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said Danville police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Florida Street morning at about 3:00 AM when a caller reported someone being shot.

“Officers arriving at the scene found a 35 year old Danville man with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” Thomason said. “A paramedic unit was called to the scene and the victim was transported to Presence United Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 4:00 AM.”

According to Thomason officers and detectives were able to learn that an argument had taken place between the victim and 26 year old Marcus Carter, also of Danville. Carter is currently being held in the Vermilion County jail on Murder.

Thomason also said that a 27 year old female has been charged with Obstructing Justice in connection with the incident.

The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of an early morning shooting on Florida Street in Danville as 35 year old Lucas W. Stark of Danville.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated that Mr. Stark’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. If anyone has information about this or other crimes, they are encouraged to call the Danville Police or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.