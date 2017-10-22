CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Light of Unity Concert.

Sunday in Champaign at the Foellinger Auditorium a musical ceremony.

The Light of Unity concert is comprised of new chamber music by local composed Halim Beere. The concert also featured vocalist Wendy Marck.

The program includes an original piece for chamber orchestra and narrators who recount events from the history of the Baha'i faith.

The Light of Unity festival isn't just a local event, but takes place around the country and world.