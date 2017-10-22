A push for voting changes

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Voter rights advocates are pushing Illinois election officials to withdraw from a longtime multi-state voter registration database over questions of accuracy, security and voter suppression.

Proponents say the database provides information not available elsewhere and can be a valuable tool, but critics are urging Illinois to take another look.

Their push comes as president trump's commission asks states for voter information while investigating unsubstantiated claims that millions voted illegally in 2016.

