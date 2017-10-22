Illinois governors race one pace to be most expensive

ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The 2018 Illinois governor's race is on pace to be the most expensive in U.S. History,

J.B. Pritzker who one of the world's richest people, is among several democrats trying to defeat multimillionaire gov. Bruce Rauner. Both Rauner and Pritzker have been airing T.V. ads more than a year before election day.

Combined, all of the candidates have raised more than $100 million in the past year. Most of that comes from Rauner and Pritzker's own money.

