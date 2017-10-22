'Stop bullying' signs stolen

Posted: Updated:

MATTOON, Ill (WAND) - Signs stolen out of Mattoon yards Saturday night. 

 A few people woke up Sunday morning to their white stop bullying signs gone. 
   
 A few community members tell wand news that the signs were stolen around 11 last night. Brandy McCullough says, I don't understand why they'd want to steal a sign you know it's me and my thoughts and what i believe I'm not pushing it onto anyone else.         
 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More