Urbana police locate missing autistic boy

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Urbana have found a missing 15-year-old autistic boy. 

Adam Christman went missing on Sunday night. According to his parents, they last saw him at their family home. He was found on Monday morning and is safe. 

Police say he has high functioning autism. They believe he intentionally wandered from the home. 

