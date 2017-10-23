Suspect arrested for attempted murder of 70-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a suspect for the attempted murder of a 70-year-old man.

Police say Charles Fitzpatrick on Sunday in the 900 block of N. Union Street on charges of attempted murder.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times while in his car. The victim stopped his car on Monroe Street near Center Street because he thought he hit someone or something in the road. The victim was confronted by several subjects and he was shot.

Through police investigation they were able obtain probable cause to arrest Fitzpatrick. The investigation is ongoing and police say more arrests could be possible.

Anyone with information should contact police at 424-2711 or at Crime Stoppers 423-TIPS.

No other details have been released by police at this time.