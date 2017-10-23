Space heater starts fire, guts home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department is investigating after a space heater set a home on fire Monday morning.

Firefighters say a family home caught fire around 3:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Union Street. When firefighters arrived smoke and fire were showing from the front door and side of the home.

11 people were evacuated and have been relocated by the American Red Cross. It’s not clear if there were working smoke detectors.

The home had no power and electricity was being supplied by several extension cords from an adjacent building.

Officials say the home is a total loss.