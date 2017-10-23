Suspect targets Family Dollar 4 times in 6 days

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a suspect who targeted a Family Dollar store.

Police say the suspect went into the Family store on 876 W. Grand Avenue four times in six days. The suspect went into the store on Monday Oct. 16, again Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

An employee noticed the suspect and confirmed it was him on surveillance video. On Saturday, the video showed the man stole two deodorant sticks and three bottles of body wash before walking out of the store.

He was described as a black male, between age 25-35, 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He had a goatee beard and buzzed haircut.