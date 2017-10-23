I-TEAM Update: Frerichs resumes court fight with Kemper

I-TEAM Update: Frerichs resumes court fight with KemperPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Suspect arrested for attempted murder of 70-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a suspect for the attempted murder of a 70-year-old man.
-
Space heater starts fire, guts home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department is investigating after a space heater set a home on fire Monday morning.
-
Moweaqua police see suspension, resignation
Village officials are scheduled to discuss the future of Moweaqua's police force at a Monday afternoon meeting.
-
Suspect targets Family Dollar 4 times in 6 days
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a suspect who targeted a Family Dollar store.
-
Danville man arrested for murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- An early Sunday morning argument in Danville has left one person dead and another in custody.
-
IDNR and local agencies searching for missing boater at Sangchris Lake
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and local agencies are searching for a missing boater at Sangchris Lake.
-
'Stop bullying' signs stolen
MATTOON, Ill (WAND) - Signs stolen out of Mattoon yards Saturday night.
-
Deputies enforcing "Move Over" laws in Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are working to make sure motorists are obeying "Move Over" laws during National Move Over Day this Saturday.
-
Reward offered in Decatur shooting case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they need the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.
-
I-TEAM Update: Madigan sues Peoples Gas
Mahomet, Ill (WAND) – Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed suit against Peoples Gas over a natural gas leak into the Mahomet Aquifer which impacted drinking water wells of at least 5 homeowners in Mahomet.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Classic cars cruise into Decatur
-
Police: 10 men gang up on 70-year-old shooting victim
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 10/20/2017
-
Bronze Star awarded to Vietnam veteran
-
Decatur sanitary waste spill on roadway
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Suspicious man causes Amtrak train to be evacuated
-
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 10/20/2017
A push for voting changes
-
Emotional outburst at accused scholar kidnapping arraignment
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-