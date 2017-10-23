Champaign bank robbery suspect in police custody

Derek Watson, 38 Derek Watson, 38

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A bank robbery suspect is behind bars in Vermilion County.

Police say they consider Derek Watson, 38, a suspect in a Sept. 12 theft attempt at Regions Bank in Champaign (111 S. State St.). He’s accused of showing a teller a note claiming he had a weapon, then stealing cash and running from the scene on foot, according to The News-Gazette.

The newspaper says the robbery did not cause any injuries.

Watson faces an aggravated robbery charge. Police booked him into the Vermilion County Jail on Monday. 

