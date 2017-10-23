Missing teen on Autism Spectrum found safe

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A happy ending following a "missing person" alert.

"So the Urbana Police Department got a call of a missing juvenile a little before 7 o' clock this morning," Lieutenant Rich Surles, with the Urbana Police Department, says.

A 15-year-old on the Autism Spectrum was nowhere to be found this morning.

"We checked a bunch of different places in south Urbana and we weren't able to locate the juvenile," Lt. Surles says.

Police were searching from the boys street, working their way outwards.

"At one point we had all the night shift and all the day shift doing a search in the area," Lt. Surles says.

The search came to an end just before noon.

"We actually made contact with him at his house," Lt. Surles says.

Police didn't talk too specifically about the circumstances in which this teen went missing. However they do say the majority of missing kids are runaways.

"It's sometimes part, part of childhood, I guess," Lt. Surles says. "Kids leave because they're upset with their parents or their teachers or whatever."

He says initially officers were worried the teen had been outside overnight.

"It was cold last night, it was raining," Lt. Surles says. "Obviously that can lead to things like hypothermia, so yeah. That was one of the reasons that we put the information out to the public and through social media is - yeah - because we were concerned about the juvenile and his welfare."

Police say the boy is safe now with his parents.