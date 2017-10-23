Roof collapsed, family displaced in house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville house is considered a total loss as firefighters investigate a fire.

Starting before 4 p.m. Sunday, fire crews battled flames for nearly eight hours at 111 E. Bridge St. in Danville. The News-Gazette reports firefighters needed to use a backhoe to move collapsed roofing from the structure. Crews first arrived to find flames coming from the building’s windows.

The family was not home when the fire started.

The newspaper says firefighters needed Ameren’s help to cap off broken gas lines in the house. Crews struggled to find a fire hydrant that would open when they first arrived, but found an answer using a different truck and hydrant.

The News-Gazette says damage amounted to a total loss in the house and an attached garage. Investigators estimate the flames caused $150,000 in damage.

The family is receiving American Red Cross assistance after losing its house. The newspaper says a cause is unknown as of Monday.