Donation to upgrade virtual servers at UIS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A college computer science program has claimed a new donation.

The University of Illinois Springfield plans to use a gift of over $26,000 from State Farm Insurance to upgrade its virtual server farm. The Department of Computer Science took in a check on Monday.

One educator said the money provides a boost the university needs.

“We offer 80 percent of our classes using (the) virtual service,” said Svet Braynov, computer science associate professor at UIS. “This fall we’re experiencing deadlocks and problems with the virtual server. That’s because they are running out of capacity.”

The UIS virtual server farm helps about 1,200 students throughout the academic year and involves more than 2,200 machines.

“Without this help, we would not be able to offer what we offer today to our students,” Braynov said.