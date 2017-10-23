Police: Stolen debit card used for cocaine trade

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of stealing a debit card and using it for drugs.

Police say Michael Whittaker, 59, told them he took a debit card out of a woman’s purse and charged thousands of dollars to it. He and the woman were staying in the home of her father, who owns the card in question. Officers say Whittaker spent over $5,000.

Police say the purchased items included hotel rooms and other things bought from Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General and other Illinois businesses. They say Whittaker admitted to trading the things he stole for cocaine in a meet-and-trade with someone else.

Police say Whittaker told them he charged the card between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. He’s in the Macon County Jail on a $5,000 bond and faces an aggravated identity theft charge.