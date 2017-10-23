Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.

Officers across the region have told WAND-TV when kids can go out and safely build their candy stash. Decatur and Springfield police could not report 2017 trick-or-treat hours when asked. The list of known times is as follows:

Arthur – Oct. 31: South Vine St. merchants 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., city from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Champaign – Oct. 31: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Charleston – Oct. 31: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mt. Zion – Oct. 31: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nokomis – Oct. 30 and 31: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Shelbyville – Oct. 31: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Taylorville – Oct. 30 and 31: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Urbana – Oct. 31: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Warrensburg – Oct. 30 and 31: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WAND-TV called over 10 other cities and did not receive exact trick-or-treat times.

Anyone with trick-or-treat time information not listed in this article can email WAND-TV at news@wandtv.com or call the newsroom at (217)706-9541.