Ways to stay safe and warm as temperatures drop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - October is fire safety month and Decatur Fire tells people ways to stay safe and warm.

The recent fire on union street was sparked by a space heater, 11 people were evacuated from the home.

Mike Wiggington the Decatur Fire Inspector says, it's starting to become that time of the year where people are bringing out the space heaters.

With temperatures dropping, there's a higher risk for fires caused by heating devices. Decatur fire crews want to remind people of ways to stay safe and warm.

Wiggington says, one thing people do need to realize with space heaters is that they do need space. Three feet is the general rule of thumb from combustible materials. I mean one of the most important things is to check your smoke alarms. You know early smoke alarms do save lives.

Fire officials say, running a space heater on an extension cord can cause a fire because the heater pulls more electricity than the cord can handle.



Fire officials want to remind people to check their smoke detectors once a month.