Ways to stay safe and warm as temperatures drop

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - October is fire safety month and Decatur Fire tells people ways to stay safe and warm. 

The recent fire on union street was sparked by a space heater, 11 people were evacuated from the home.
Mike Wiggington the Decatur Fire Inspector says,  it's starting to become that time of the year where people are bringing out the space heaters. 
With temperatures dropping, there's a higher risk for fires caused by heating devices. Decatur fire crews want to remind people of ways to stay safe and warm. 
Wiggington says, one thing people do need to realize with space heaters is that they do need space. Three feet is the general rule of thumb from combustible materials. I mean one of the most important things is to check your smoke alarms. You know early smoke alarms do save lives. 

Fire officials say, running a space heater on an extension cord can cause a fire because the heater pulls more electricity than the cord can handle. 

Fire officials want to remind people to check their smoke detectors once a month. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More