DUI suspect arraigned in deadly crash investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A deadly crash suspect is in custody in Vermillion County.

David Winkler Jr., 60, is accused of crashing his pickup truck into a Toyota SUV on Friday evening while under the influence, according to The News-Gazette. Police say Winkler’s truck crossed over the middle of the road and slammed into the SUV. The newspaper says the crash happened in the 2400 block of N. Bowman Avenue in Danville, between Winter Avenue and Liberty Lane.

Police say Roberts was driving southbound as Winkler moved north. He was not hurt in the crash, but 53-year-old Heather Roberts was trapped in her car. The newspaper says Roberts, who was driving the SUV, died at the scene.

The Vermilion County court system arraigned Winkler Monday on three counts, including one for aggravated DUI. He is behind bars in the same county and will be back in court on Nov. 17.