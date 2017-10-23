Bar roof collapse under investigation

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – The roof of a Pana bar collapsed on Monday.

Police say the back roof of Tanner’s Pub came down at about 5:30 in the evening. The collapse did not cause any injuries as people inside the building left when they heard something falling. Tanner's Pub and a building next door both sustained what Pana police are calling "major damage".

Tanner’s Pub is located on East 2nd Street in Pana. East 2nd Street between Locust Street and Oak Street is closed until further notice.

The collapse is under investigation Monday night as engineers look at the scene.

