WWII soldier's remains return home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Seven decades after Staff Sergeant Michael Aiello was killed during WWII will return home on Wednesday.

The remains of Aiello will be escorted by First Responders and Military groups on Wednesday evening. His remains will be flown into St. Louis Lambert International Airport and then arrive in Springfield around 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to welcome home the Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. Aiello died during Operation Market Garden in the battle of Kiekberg Woods, Netherlands on September 30, 1944. His remains were buried in Belgium at a military cemetery and was not identified at the time. DNA testing on unidentified soldiers began 8 years ago and Aiello was identified.

Community are welcome to line the procession on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. or on Saturday morning for the funeral procession at 9:30 a.m. from Stabb Funeral Home to Camp Butler National Cemetery.

