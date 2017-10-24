WWII soldier's remains return home

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Seven decades after Staff Sergeant Michael Aiello was killed during WWII will return home on Wednesday.

The remains of Aiello will be escorted by First Responders and Military groups on Wednesday evening. His remains will be flown into St. Louis Lambert International Airport and then arrive in Springfield around 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to welcome home the Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. Aiello died during Operation Market Garden in the battle of Kiekberg Woods, Netherlands on September 30, 1944. His remains were buried in Belgium at a military cemetery and was not identified at the time. DNA testing on unidentified soldiers began 8 years ago and Aiello was identified.

Community are welcome to line the procession on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. or on Saturday morning for the funeral procession at 9:30 a.m. from Stabb Funeral Home to Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Aiello’s full obituary can be found here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More